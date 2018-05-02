Anne-Marie plans to ask Shawn Mendes for a collaboration at Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone.

The '2002' singer has been added to the bill for the music extravaganza at London's Wembley Arena on June 9, and she has teased that she could be knocking on the Canadian pop star's dressing room door to invite him to join her in the studio.

Speaking on 'Capital Breakfast', on Wednesday morning (02.05.18), she spilled: ''Yeah, I'll do that. We should do that.''

The 27-year-old pop star joins the star-studded line-up with garage king Craig David, 'Fine Line' singer Mabel, 'X Factor' alumni James Arthur and Jamaican rapper Sean Paul.

Yesterday (01.05.18) saw Camila Cabello, 'Symphony' hitmakers Clean Bandit, DJ Jonas Blue, 'Envy Us' rapper Stefflon Don and 'Bestie' hitmaker Yungen announced in the second wave of artists confirmed for the one-day event.

Shawn Mendes, Jess Glynne, Rudimental, Charlie Puth and Jax Jones are also on the line-up.

Speaking to Roman Kemp about his unforgettable performance at the event last year, 'In My Blood' hitmaker Shawn said: ''There's a photo of me walking off the stage and I look back at that photo and it's just like, moments like that and when you watch videos back of that, it's very hard to believe that it's you!''

Five more artists will be announced early tomorrow (03.05.18), with tickets going on sale at 8am.

Last year saw the likes of Bruno Mars, Little Mix, Shawn Mendes, Stormzy, Liam Payne and Dua Lipa entertain 80,000 fans.