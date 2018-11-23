Anne-Marie has opened up about her mental health illnesses and former addiction to sleeping pills.

The 27-year-old singer suffers from anxiety and has OCD and ADD but is treating her illnesses with therapy rather than medication after getting hooked on sleeping pills.

She told 'The Dan Wootton Interview' podcast: ''I suffer really badly with anxiety. I'm an empath. I have OCD. I have ADD. I have dyslexia. I have a lot of things going on in my brain. I do have problems and hopefully that helps other people.

''I have major sleep issues as well and I have anxiety towards sleep so I went to a sleep doctor once and he gave me pills and I got basically hooked on those and I couldn't sleep without them. From that moment I was like I don't want to take any medication for anything.''

Anne-Marie also admitted she once thought she was suffering with bipolar disorder because she was left so devastated by the French terror attack at the Bataclan in November 2015, six days before she was due to perform at the same venue.

She said: ''I think that was the time where I saw that I was dealing with things differently and I always thought I had bipolar because my emotions would switch so much.

''I was in bed for three days straight because my body couldn't deal with what happened and that's when I looked into being an empath, so that was the moment really that made me look into that part of my life and that was very scary.''

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie recently opened up about her body-image battles and hit out at photoshop and filters.

She said: ''I think for me I always wanted to try and find what that comfortable feeling was, even when I was skinny I wasn't comfortable so something was wrong.''

''Photoshop and filters are just so easy that it becomes a habit and it ends up not being about what other people see you like, it becomes about what you see yourself like.

''It's personal damage. When you go out, if you don't look the same, it's embarrassing. Although it seems to be for other people, it's actually for you. I just try to stay away from it. If you are happy with the way you look then you wouldn't put that on.''