Anne-Marie came close to failing her festive juice detox several times as she hilariously listed all of her food cravings.

The 'Rewrite The Stars' singer took to Twitter to confess to succumbing to buying crisps and pasta and revealed she started ''staring at crumpets'' and ''sniffing peanut butter'' whilst trying to be healthy and only consume a liquid diet.

Laughing off her attempt to be healthier in a series of tweets posted on Thursday (28.12.18), the pop star wrote: ''Juice detox update: I want korma ... Juice detox update : I've been staring at crumpets and sniffing peanut butter for 30 minutes ... Juice detox update: gone to Tesco, bought pasta and crisps ... Prawn cocktail walkers (sic)''

The detox started off well, with the 27-year-old star buying an abundance of fruit and veg for her juices.

She captioned a video: ''Trying out the juice detox'', along with the closed eyes laughing emoji.

But less than 24 hours in, it's already proving challenging for the 'Friends' hitmaker.

Meanwhile, the British star recently admitted her love for karate has helped her achieve stardom.

The 'Perfect To Me' hitmaker thinks her love for the sport helped her ''focus'' on her goals in the music industry and helped her to get back up after every knock back.

She said: ''Without karate, I don't think I'd be able to do this. It really helped with focus and being able to keep going at something, even when you get beaten. Obviously, 'beaten' has a completely different meaning in karate! But, either way, you have to get up and carry on going and I wouldn't have had that attitude if I didn't do karate. It's helped so much.''