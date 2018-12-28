Anne-Marie has laughed off her serious cravings whilst attempting a liquid-only diet.
Anne-Marie came close to failing her festive juice detox several times as she hilariously listed all of her food cravings.
The 'Rewrite The Stars' singer took to Twitter to confess to succumbing to buying crisps and pasta and revealed she started ''staring at crumpets'' and ''sniffing peanut butter'' whilst trying to be healthy and only consume a liquid diet.
Laughing off her attempt to be healthier in a series of tweets posted on Thursday (28.12.18), the pop star wrote: ''Juice detox update: I want korma ... Juice detox update : I've been staring at crumpets and sniffing peanut butter for 30 minutes ... Juice detox update: gone to Tesco, bought pasta and crisps ... Prawn cocktail walkers (sic)''
The detox started off well, with the 27-year-old star buying an abundance of fruit and veg for her juices.
She captioned a video: ''Trying out the juice detox'', along with the closed eyes laughing emoji.
But less than 24 hours in, it's already proving challenging for the 'Friends' hitmaker.
Meanwhile, the British star recently admitted her love for karate has helped her achieve stardom.
The 'Perfect To Me' hitmaker thinks her love for the sport helped her ''focus'' on her goals in the music industry and helped her to get back up after every knock back.
She said: ''Without karate, I don't think I'd be able to do this. It really helped with focus and being able to keep going at something, even when you get beaten. Obviously, 'beaten' has a completely different meaning in karate! But, either way, you have to get up and carry on going and I wouldn't have had that attitude if I didn't do karate. It's helped so much.''
Ariana Grande channels her inner Regina George in the 'Mean Girls' themed video for her latest single 'thank u, next'.
Up and coming London rapper and producer Jallow unveils the video for his latest song 'Matilda', and he's been steadily climbing the charts.
Following the release of their new EP 'Melt' on Photo Finish Records, this indie trio from Washington, DC unveil the video for their latest single...
Celebrating thirty years of Ride with a special anniversary Unplugged tour, Oxfordshire's finest came to the seaside to play in the Ballroom.
Three months after his Michael Jackson mash-up, Mark Ronson is joined by Miley Cyrus in the video for his new song 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart'.
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.