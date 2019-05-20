Anne-Marie ''felt safe'' performing at the Bataclan over the weekend.

The 'Perfect To Me' hitmaker played a show at the Parisian venue on Saturday night (18.05.19) almost four years after it was targeted in a terror attack during an Eagles of Death Metal concert which left 90 people dead, but she told her fans felt ''comfortable'' at her show despite the history of the building.

She tweeted: ''Paris, thank you for making this show so special. I felt comfortable, happy and safe. I hope you felt the same. Je vous aime.''

The 27-year-old star has previously opened up about getting nervous on stage, and she admitted she still struggles when she's faced with large groups, despite performing for a living.

She explained: ''My shyness got worse at the start of my career.

You'd think being a singer would be good for your confidence but, for me, it was actually the opposite.

''The more people I met, the more anxious I became. I was really protective of my feelings and wary of getting mugged off.''

And Anne-Marie has also admitted she once thought she was suffering with bipolar disorder because she was left so devastated by the French terror attack at the Bataclan in November 2015, six days before she was due to perform at the same venue.

She said: ''I think that was the time where I saw that I was dealing with things differently and I always thought I had bipolar because my emotions would switch so much.

''I was in bed for three days straight because my body couldn't deal with what happened and that's when I looked into being an empath, so that was the moment really that made me look into that part of my life and that was very scary.''