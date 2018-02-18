Anne-Marie says Ed Sheeran brings positive vibes to the studio no matter what.

The 26-year-old pop star toured with the 'Shape of You' hitmaker last year, and they've even collaborated on a song together, and the 'Alarm' hitmaker says she loves being around the 26-year-old flame-haired singer because he's always happy.

The 'Heavy' singer exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Him just as a person brings everyone a bit better in their day.

''He's just very inspiring.

''I knew he was a great songwriter and performer, but when you actually spend time with him in the studio, it's a bit like, woah, you are actually brilliant and great to be around.''

Anne-Marie recently admitted Ed loves to dress up in her clothes when they are on the road together.

After learning firsthand that the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker enjoys nabbing her outfits and putting them on himself, she'll be keeping a tighter grasp on her wardrobe when she joins him on tour again this summer.

She said: ''He always dresses up in my clothes - it's a running joke. He always takes the mick out of what I'm wearing and puts it on.''

However, the blonde beauty does admit that Ed's cheeky sense of humour helped to reduce her nerves before she faced the 80,000 people waiting in the audience each night.

She added: ''It's quite daunting when you think of the numbers. But Ed's so chill, he's everywhere before and after the gig. He's not like wrapped away somewhere not conversing with people. I see him before gigs, we have a chat and we hang out afterwards.''

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie will be able to bond with Ed's fiancée Cherry Seaborn during her upcoming shows with the 'Perfect' singer, as she's set to join the touring party on the weekends.

Ed said recently: ''It's actually really easy for Cherry to come. She works and can't give up her job. But it's gonna be easy because it's weekends and two months of it is in Europe so she can just pop out.''