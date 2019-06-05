Anne-Marie does jigsaw puzzles to calm down before her concerts.

The 27-year-old pop star - who is currently taking her 'Speak Your Mind' world tour around the UK - has admitted she finds it difficult to focus on stage, but she has found a way to channel her anxiety.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, she said: ''I find it really hard to concentrate on things - I am always easily distracted. When you watch my shows I will literally stop halfway through and go: 'Oh yeah, you said that before'.

''My mind is really over-active but when I do puzzles I just stop and I am in the moment and I calm down. It really does help with being chilled and focused before I go on stage. If I didn't have those I'd be really crazy.''

Meanwhile, the '2002' hitmaker also admitted she is determined to make sure her second album - which is set to be released later this year - is more suited to a live environment than her debut effort.

She explained: ''For my second album that is coming up this year, I've gone into studio sessions knowing exactly what kind of songs I needed on it. I love performing live so much, it's such a big part of me.

''With 'Speak Your Mind', I unfortunately had to realise that I couldn't translate some of its songs on to stage - that's why I wanted to do better with my next album.''

The 'Perfect To Me' singer star has previously opened up about getting nervous on stage, and she admitted she still struggles when she's faced with large groups, despite performing for a living.

She explained: ''My shyness got worse at the start of my career.

You'd think being a singer would be good for your confidence but, for me, it was actually the opposite.

''The more people I met, the more anxious I became. I was really protective of my feelings and wary of getting mugged off.''