Anne-Marie has laughed off rumours she is set to join Clean Bandit full-time.

The 'Alarm' hitmaker poured cold water on gossip that after featuring on their hit single 'Rockaybe' and the departure of violinist Neil Milan she is to join the pop group.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''No. That is wrong. It's just rumours. I am not going to do that. They are amazing and I love 'Rockabye' and singing with them.''

The 26-year-old pop star feels like she has come a long way since featuring on the number one song and from her collaboration with drum and bass trio Rudimental, 'Rumour Mill', but she looks back on her time working with her peers fondly and has learnt so much from them.

She said: ''I have definitely moved on from that now. I think Rudimental was a massive part of my life and such a great place and people and learning curve to be a part of. There is no going back now.''

When the 'Ciaos Adios' singer found out that 'Rockabye' had gone to number one she partied a little to hard on a plane and after being plied with champagne she almost got kicked off the flight.

She previously revealed: ''I ended up so drunk on this plane and I was running up and down the aisles singing! I was making everyone else hate me and being so annoying.

''It was just like that scene in 'Bridesmaids' when she goes into first class drunk! It was so fun though.''

Anne-Marie will support Justin Bieber at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park in London on Sunday (02.06.17)