Anne-Marie will delete photos and videos of herself from social media if her posts result in abusive messages from trolls.

The 28-year-old British pop star is really grateful to have so many supportive fans who follow her on Instagram, Twitter and more platforms and the majority of the replies she gets to her posts are positive.

Despite that, the 'Alarm' hitmaker does get hurt by cruel comments especially if the insults are about the way she looks or her body resulting in her deleting the pictures and clips she has put up online.

Opening up on the Heart Breakfast radio show about her troll trauma, she said: ''I feel like I'm really lucky in the way that I rarely get bad things, or see bad comments or anything like that. I feel like my followers know that I suffer with anxiety and all that stuff so they're really nice but every now and again you get an odd one and I remove pictures because of it and videos that I post. Like I posted one the other day and I was in my bikini because I was on holiday and I got loads of bad comments. I was, like, I just need to delete it.

''I deleted it because it really affects me, the comments.''

Anne-Marie decided to delete her posts and also block followers who send her hateful comments because that is the advice she gives her fans and friends to deal with trolls.

She added: ''I try and tell people all the time, just delete it and move on, which I do. I do delete them and I do block people ... but it's because I just felt like I couldn't deal with it at that moment. There can be times where I feel super-confident and I can read loads of bad comments and be like, whatever I look great ... and then sometimes I'm just not feeling great and I'm, like, I'd rather not have to deal with that and just get rid of it. It really depends on how I'm feeling and you're always gonna get someone that says something.''

Anne-Marie has suffered from anxiety since the age of 12 and she admits becoming famous through her music made her mental health condition worse.

The 'Perfect To Me' singer previously said: ''I've struggled with anxiety since I was 12. As a kid, I was confident and carefree, but when I hit my teenage years I became really shy and would always worry about people looking at me ... You'd think being a singer would be good for your confidence but, for me, it was actually the opposite. The more people I met, the more anxious I became. I was really protective of my feelings and wary of getting mugged off ... It's been a journey - and one that I'm still on - my brain is overactive and I go through weird phases with myself. I struggle with walking into new places and anxious thoughts often flood my mind, such as whether people will enjoy my performances.''

The Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden airs on weekdays from 6:30am - 10am.