Anne-Marie has announced a UK tour for November.

The 'Heavy' singer will head out on a four-date run off the back of her support slot on Ed Sheeran's current UK & Ireland + European Tour and the release of her debut LP, 'Speak Your Mind', which includes recent single '2002', co-written by the 'Perfect' hitmaker.

Announcing the tour on Twitter, the pop star wrote: ''Oi what are you doing in Nov? Let's get this in the diary! Tickets on sale Friday at 9am x (sic)''

The 27-year-old star has also dropped the music video for '2002', which sees her recreate scenes from the promo of some of her favourite tracks from the 90s, including Britney Spears' '...Baby One More Time', *NSYNC's 'Bye Bye Bye', Jay-Z's '99 Problems' and Nelly's 'Ride Wit Me'.

The pop beauty has teamed up with the director behind her hit song 'Friends' with Marshmello, Hannah Lux Davis, who also did Ariana Grande and The Weeknd's 'Love Me Harder' in 2014.

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie recently praised her tour buddy Ed as a ''very inspiring'' person.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''Him just as a person brings everyone a bit better in their day.

''He's just very inspiring.

''I knew he was a great songwriter and performer, but when you actually spend time with him in the studio, it's a bit like, woah, you are actually brilliant and great to be around.''

The flame-haired star's cheeky sense of humour helped to reduce her nerves before she faced the 80,000 people in the audience each night, when she previously supported him in 2017.

She added: ''It's quite daunting when you think of the numbers. But Ed's so chill, he's everywhere before and after the gig. He's not like wrapped away somewhere not conversing with people. I see him before gigs, we have a chat and we hang out afterwards.''

Anne-Marie's November UK tour dates are as follows:

November 19, Manchester Academy

November 22, London, O2 Academy Brixton

November 25, Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

November 28, Birmingham, O2 Academy