Anne-Marie and Olly Murs are set to perform at the first Music 4 Mental Health fundraising concert in November.

The '2002' hitmaker and the 'You Don't Know Love' singer are thrilled to be involved in the special event at London's Roundhouse on November 18, which is part of the #IAMWHOLE campaign setup by Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens two years ago.

Anne-Marie, 27, said: ''It's so important that we all speak up on mental health. The conversation and support around it is, thankfully, growing and this fundraiser will help grow that even more. I'm proud to be performing at the Music 4 Mental Health concert in November.''

And Olly, 34, added: ''I'm delighted to be performing at the first Mental Health charity event this November alongside Anne Marie, raising money for three fantastic charities. It's important for the music industry to raise more awareness of mental health issues, and we hope this gig will help towards that.''

Money raised from ticket sales will go towards the UK's leading youth and mental health charities; The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), The Mix and YMCA.

'Down with the Trumpets' hitmaker Jordan said: ''Music is a language that everyone understands and has the power to unite people from all walks and thoughts of life.

''I can already feel the conversation opening up in regards to mental health so now it's time to take action and really help people.

''With these great charities and the support of the music industry, we have a chance at doing something amazing.''

Many more acts are set to be announced in the coming months and tickets go on sale in September.

For more information on Music 4 Mental Health and #IAMWHOLE visit www.whole.org.uk/music-4-mental-health