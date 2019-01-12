Anne Marie and Dua Lipa lead the nominations for the 2019 BRIT Awards, which take place on February 20 at London's O2 Arena, with four nods apiece.
The 'Perfect To Me' hitmaker will battle it out in the British Female Solo Artist category, facing the likes of Florence and the Machine, Lily Allen, Jorja Smith and Jess Glynne, whilst her track '2002' is up for Best British Single and British Artist Video of the Year. Anne Marie receives her fourth nod for British Album of the Year for 'Speak Your Mind'.
Meanwhile, Dua's collaboration with Calvin Harris - hit track 'One Kiss' - is up for British Artist Video of the Year and British Single and the 23-year-old singer will go head-to-head with herself in both categories, also being nominated for her solo track 'I.D.G.A.F'.
There are three nominations apiece for Jorja Smith and George Ezra, with the 'Don't Watch Me Cry' singer receiving nods in the British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough categories as well as British Album of the Year for 'Lost & Found'. She will go head to head with George, whose LP 'Staying Out to Mars' receives a nomination, as well as nods in British Male Solo Artist and British Single for 'Shotgun'.
Elsewhere, Jess Glynne, Little Mix, Rita Ora, Calvin Harris, Rudimental and Tom Walker are just some of the stars receiving two nods each, with other stars such as Liam Payne, Drake, Eminem, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande also being nominated.
The Carters, First Aid Kit, Brockhampton, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Twenty One Pilots will all battle it out for International Group whilst Cardi will take on Camila, Ariana, Christine and the Queens and Janelle Monae to be named International Female Solo Artist. Sam Fender has already been named as the winner of the BRITs Critics' Choice award.
The full list of nominations for the BRIT Awards 2019 are as follows:
British Male Solo Artist
Sam Smith
Craig David
Aphex Twins
Giggs
George Ezra
British Female Solo Artist
Florence and The Machine
Lily Allen
Jorja Smith
Anne Marie
Jess Glynne
British Single
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'
George Ezra - 'Shotgun'
Rudimental ft Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen - 'These Days'
Dua Lipa - 'I.D.G.A.F'
Anne Marie - '2002'
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - 'Solo'
Sigala and Paloma Faith - 'Lullaby'
Ramz - 'Barking'
Jess Glynne - 'I'll Be There'
Tom Walker - 'Leave A Light On'
British Breakthrough
Mabel
Idles
Ella Mai
Tom Walker
Jorja Smith
British Group
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
The 1975
Little Mix
Years & Years
British Artist Video of the Year
Anne Marie - '2002'
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - 'Solo'
Dua Lipa - 'I.D.G.A.F'
Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - 'Breathe'
Jonas Blue ft. Jack & Jack - 'Rise'
Liam Payne and Rita Ora - 'For You' ['Fifty Shades Freed']
Little Mix ft. Nicki Minaj - 'Woman Like Me'
Rita Ora - 'Let You Love Me'
Rudimental ft Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen - 'These Days'
International Group
The Carters
First Aid Kit
Brockhampton
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Twenty One Pilots
International Male Solo Artist
Drake
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott
International Female Solo Artist
Cardi B
Camila Cabello
Christine and the Queens
Ariana Grande
Janelle Monae
British Album of the Year
Jorja Smith - Lost & Found
The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships
Florence and the Machine - High as Hope
Anne Marie - Speak Your Mind
George Ezra - Staying Out to Mars
