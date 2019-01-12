Anne Marie and Dua Lipa lead the nominations for the BRIT Awards 2019 with four nods each.

The 'Perfect To Me' hitmaker will battle it out in the British Female Solo Artist category, facing the likes of Florence and the Machine, Lily Allen, Jorja Smith and Jess Glynne, whilst her track '2002' is up for Best British Single and British Artist Video of the Year. Anne Marie receives her fourth nod for British Album of the Year for 'Speak Your Mind'.

Meanwhile, Dua's collaboration with Calvin Harris - hit track 'One Kiss' - is up for British Artist Video of the Year and British Single and the 23-year-old singer will go head-to-head with herself in both categories, also being nominated for her solo track 'I.D.G.A.F'.

There are three nominations apiece for Jorja Smith and George Ezra, with the 'Don't Watch Me Cry' singer receiving nods in the British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough categories as well as British Album of the Year for 'Lost & Found'. She will go head to head with George, whose LP 'Staying Out to Mars' receives a nomination, as well as nods in British Male Solo Artist and British Single for 'Shotgun'.

Elsewhere, Jess Glynne, Little Mix, Rita Ora, Calvin Harris, Rudimental and Tom Walker are just some of the stars receiving two nods each, with other stars such as Liam Payne, Drake, Eminem, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande also being nominated.

The Carters, First Aid Kit, Brockhampton, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Twenty One Pilots will all battle it out for International Group whilst Cardi will take on Camila, Ariana, Christine and the Queens and Janelle Monae to be named International Female Solo Artist. Sam Fender has already been named as the winner of the BRITs Critics' Choice award.

The BRIT Awards 2019 will take place on February 20 at London's famous O2 Arena.

The full list of nominations for the BRIT Awards 2019 are as follows:

British Male Solo Artist

Sam Smith

Craig David

Aphex Twins

Giggs

George Ezra

British Female Solo Artist

Florence and The Machine

Lily Allen

Jorja Smith

Anne Marie

Jess Glynne

British Single

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'

George Ezra - 'Shotgun'

Rudimental ft Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen - 'These Days'

Dua Lipa - 'I.D.G.A.F'

Anne Marie - '2002'

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - 'Solo'

Sigala and Paloma Faith - 'Lullaby'

Ramz - 'Barking'

Jess Glynne - 'I'll Be There'

Tom Walker - 'Leave A Light On'

British Breakthrough

Mabel

Idles

Ella Mai

Tom Walker

Jorja Smith

British Group

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

The 1975

Little Mix

Years & Years

British Artist Video of the Year

Anne Marie - '2002'

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - 'Solo'

Dua Lipa - 'I.D.G.A.F'

Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - 'Breathe'

Jonas Blue ft. Jack & Jack - 'Rise'

Liam Payne and Rita Ora - 'For You' ['Fifty Shades Freed']

Little Mix ft. Nicki Minaj - 'Woman Like Me'

Rita Ora - 'Let You Love Me'

Rudimental ft Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen - 'These Days'

International Group

The Carters

First Aid Kit

Brockhampton

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Twenty One Pilots

International Male Solo Artist

Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

International Female Solo Artist

Cardi B

Camila Cabello

Christine and the Queens

Ariana Grande

Janelle Monae

British Album of the Year

Jorja Smith - Lost & Found

The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships

Florence and the Machine - High as Hope

Anne Marie - Speak Your Mind

George Ezra - Staying Out to Mars