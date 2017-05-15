Anne Hathaway says it was ''awesome'' filming 'Colossal' whilst pregnant.

The 34-year-old actress gave birth to her son Jonathan - whom she has with her husband Adam Shulman - in March 2016 and luckily for her shooting began just after she'd got through her first trimester and her pregnancy symptoms were easing off.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, she said: ''It was pretty awesome. It was a relief because I was feeling, you know, pregnant in the first trimester way, then I snapped out of it four days before we started filming. The night shoots were hard for me. Usually the way I approach my character I like to get pretty extreme physically and I couldn't do that on this one so it was a bit of an adjustment. But I can't honestly say it would qualify as a challenge.''

In 'Colossal' Hathaway plays Gloria, an unemployed writer who has to move back to her small hometown where she meets her old childhood friend Oscar, portrayed by Jason Sudeikis who gives her a job in his bar and tries to help her get back on her feet.

The film - which also has an unusual sci-fi element - then moves into a story about alcoholism and control and the brunette beauty enjoys the way the viewer's perceptions of the characters change as the plot shifts.

Hathaway also admitted the drinking and partying lifestyle of her character Gloria is something she could relate to.

She said: ''I've had Gloria nights and I've had Gloria months.

''I don't think I've had Gloria years thank goodness because I think that would be pretty rough on my liver. But she just felt like she was someone human who had been crafted with love.''

Hathaway is next to star in the upcoming female-only 'Ocean's Eight' starring alongside Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna.

She said: ''It's gonna be great. Every woman in this movie , they're just even better than you could hope.''