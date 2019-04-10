Gary Dauberman, the director of 'Annabelle Comes Home', has spilled that he's been ''playing around'' with having moments of comedy in the horror sequel.
'Annabelle Comes Home' director Gary Dauberman has teased that the upcoming horror will have more comedy than the previous movies.
Dauberman will make his directorial debut on the supernatural flick having previously penned the two previous 'Annabelle' films and Conjuring Universe movie 'The Nun', and the filmmaker admits he's been ''playing around'' with moments of comic relief in the tale about the demonic doll.
Speaking to ComicBook.com during an 'Annabelle Comes Home' set visit, he said: ''I'm not a huge fan of horror comedies, but I love comedy in my horror - if that makes sense. I like moments of levity, so I'm leaning into that a little bit more on certain moments. ''Because I find if we hit the moments where people laugh, and then they get scared right away ... I like trying to land that. I've been playing around with that a little bit more.''
The upcoming film will see Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren and Mckenna Grace as the couple's daughter Judy, who becomes the main target of the possessed toy along with her two babysitters.
Dauberman - who has also written 'Annabelle Comes Home' - previously said the doll will ''wreak havoc'' at the Warrens' family home as she spends the night with babysitter Mary Ellen (Madison Iseman) and her best friend Daniela (Katie Sarife) and it is those teenage characters who drive the narrative.
He said: ''That just fits the girls too because they're just so upbeat. It's that sort of the teenagers alone in the house thing we're trying to capture too.''
