The set of 'Annabelle Comes Home' had to be blessed after Mckenna Grace's nose started spontaneously ''pouring with blood''.
The 12-year-old actress plays the daughter of paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) who becomes the main target of the possessed toy along with her two babysitters, and the young star recalled a ''creepy'' incident in which her nose wouldn't stop bleeding while she was on set.
In an interview with Collider, she said: ''I've done about three scared scenes so far, and I haven't been too scared in those, but I do have a scary story.
''On one of the first days, I came and looked at the house that they built, on set. We were doing our rehearsal and my nose was pouring blood, all of a sudden.
''The lights were off because they had to re-set something, and I was like, 'There's blood!' And then, as soon as I stepped outside to go to the restroom to get a tissue, it stopped. It was creepy. But then we had the set blessing, so everything is good now.''
The 'Captain Marvel' star went on to say that although she can't say too much about her character in the film - which follows two other 'Annabelle' films from the Conjuring Universe - her alter-ego is ''very kind'' and knows ''a lot about paranormal stuff''.
She explained: ''She's very kind. She knows a lot about paranormal stuff because she's Ed and Lorraine's daughter, which is pretty cool.
''There's not too much I can tell you about her, except the obvious that she's the Warrens' daughter. I can't really spoil anything. It's a mystery.''
