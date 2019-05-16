Anna Brewster's boyfriend helped her overcome her fears of filming sex scenes.

The 33-year-old actress played Françoise-Athénaïs, Marquise de Montespan, in the raunchy BBC drama 'Versailles', which ran for three seasons during 2015 and 2018, and has revealed that she once had to strip down on camera for a full frontal nudity scene, but didn't have a problem baring all for the show because her boyfriend helped her feel confident and ''accepting'' of her body.

She told ES magazine: ''There was something about living in Paris and being immersed in French culture that I was like, 'You know what. F**k it.'. He [My boyfriend] made me feel comfortable and accepting of my body. Inherently as an English person I'm quite a prude.''

The brunette beauty also admitted that acting allows her to use different roles as an ''outlet'' to be someone else.

She added: ''Being an actor allows you to be someone else in a way, if you are shy and quiet, acting is like an outlet -- it almost enables you not to be that person.''

Before Anna's acting career kicked off, she was a model for Hermes, Vogue and Dazed & Confused but she has admitted that she ''never really wanted to do it'' and was often booked for jobs where there was an ''element of nudity'' to it that she wasn't comfortable with.

She added: ''I never really wanted to do it [modelling], it just happened. I've definitely been booked for jobs where there was an element of nudity involved that I've not been comfortable with.

''But I felt like I couldn't say no because I was on the job and I couldn't stand up and say, 'I'm not happy with this.' I think that everyone who worked in fashion at that time knew a photographer who was in the wrong.''

Anna is still learning to deal with fame as time goes on.

She said: ''The social aspect is something that I am tackling, but being shy is part of my nature. I don't ever want to lose that because it makes me who I am.''

The full interview appears in this week's issue of ES Magazine, out Thursday May 16, 2019.