Angus MacInnes says CGI technology isn't good enough to create a full character as Disney considers their options following the shock death of Carrie Fisher.

Film producers are currently desperately trying to find a solution to include Carrie, who played Princess Leia, in the next instalments of the science fiction franchise as she was expected to have a big role in the upcoming movies - an emotional reunion with her brother Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and a confrontation with son Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

It is not something the filmmaker's haven't done before. In 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story', Carrie was digitally made younger whilst Governor Tarkin - who was originally played by Peter Cushing - was completely created in CGI in the 2016 movie.

Angus - who played Jon ''Dutch'' Vander in the 'Star Wars' franchise - believes CGI isn't able to recreate the ''little nuances'' the person gives to the character.

He said: ''Peter Cushing - which was a complete CGI re-rendition, which I thought was kinda eerie ... it was really bizarre. I mean Peter's been dead for over 20 years.

''He just looked a bit odd. Because CGI isn't 100 per cent. There's those little nuances that you look at and think, 'That's not quite the guy.'''

And the 69-year-old actor admits it was ''a little disorientating'' seeing himself play a role in 2016 that he did 40 years ago but insists there is no reason why a character couldn't be digitally created after the actor passed.

Speaking to documentary maker Jamie Stangroom, he added: ''Movies are about fooling people into believing there's a reality going on, and it's all about how well you do that. It's irrelevant if you are actually there.

''I'm in Rogue One, but I did that 40 years ago, but it doesn't really matter. What matters is the fact people are watching and going, 'Yeah that's cool.'''