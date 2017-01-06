'Star Wars' actor Angus MacInnes doesn't think CGI technology is quite there yet to create a fully digital version of the late Carrie Fisher as it is revealed that Princess Leia was to have two huge plot lines in the upcoming 'Star Wars' films.
Angus MacInnes says CGI technology isn't good enough to create a full character as Disney considers their options following the shock death of Carrie Fisher.
Film producers are currently desperately trying to find a solution to include Carrie, who played Princess Leia, in the next instalments of the science fiction franchise as she was expected to have a big role in the upcoming movies - an emotional reunion with her brother Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and a confrontation with son Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).
It is not something the filmmaker's haven't done before. In 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story', Carrie was digitally made younger whilst Governor Tarkin - who was originally played by Peter Cushing - was completely created in CGI in the 2016 movie.
Angus - who played Jon ''Dutch'' Vander in the 'Star Wars' franchise - believes CGI isn't able to recreate the ''little nuances'' the person gives to the character.
He said: ''Peter Cushing - which was a complete CGI re-rendition, which I thought was kinda eerie ... it was really bizarre. I mean Peter's been dead for over 20 years.
''He just looked a bit odd. Because CGI isn't 100 per cent. There's those little nuances that you look at and think, 'That's not quite the guy.'''
And the 69-year-old actor admits it was ''a little disorientating'' seeing himself play a role in 2016 that he did 40 years ago but insists there is no reason why a character couldn't be digitally created after the actor passed.
Speaking to documentary maker Jamie Stangroom, he added: ''Movies are about fooling people into believing there's a reality going on, and it's all about how well you do that. It's irrelevant if you are actually there.
''I'm in Rogue One, but I did that 40 years ago, but it doesn't really matter. What matters is the fact people are watching and going, 'Yeah that's cool.'''
The upcoming documentary shows the mother and daughter living next door to each other in California and explores their unique relationship.
