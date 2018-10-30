'IT' director Andy Muschietti will be behind the camera for the new 'Attack on Titan' movie.
Andy Muschietti will direct the new 'Attack on Titan' movie.
The 45-year-old filmmaker - known for his recent work on 'IT' - will be behind the camera for a big screen adaptation of the anime favourite for Warner Bros after the studio finalised a deal with publishing company Kodansha on Monday (30.10.18).
Written and illustrated by award winning manga artist Hajime Isayama, 'Attack on Titan' is one of the most popular manga series on the market, selling over 76 million copies since its 2009 debut.
Set in a world overrun by giant, man-eating creatures known as Titans, the series follows humanity's fight for survival within the enclosed walls of a new world.
It was first adapted into an anime television show back in 2013 and has been retold in numerous spin-offs - including a Japanese live-action film in 2015 which earned $46 million at the box office - and side-series over the years.
Now the 'Mama' director - who shattered box office records with his adaptation of Stephen King's 'IT' which earned $700 million worldwide - is set to helm the latest retelling of the massively popular manga title.
His production team will include 'Harry Potter' producer David Heyman, 'Heroes' actor Masi Oka and his sister Barbara Muschietti, who has previously worked as a producer on his films.
Muschietti is currently working hard on the sequel 'IT: Chapter 2', which stars Jessica Chastian, James McAvoy, Bill Hader and Isaiah Mutafa and is predicted to generate huge amounts of money following the success of the first film when it's released
in autumn 2019.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
The quality of the back-catalogue of the once-upon-a-time Czar, John Grant, is building to be the one of the most impressive set of albums released...
The first Paddington movie in 2014 is already such a beloved classic that it's hard...
It's been five years since the last Harry Potter movie, and J.K. Rowling has been...
A classic British memoir gets the full costume drama treatment with this beautifully crafted World...
More like a 91-minute thrill-ride than an astronaut adventure movie, this tour de force throws...
The eight-part saga comes to a close with an action-packed finale that neatly ties up...
Cranking up the action and emotion, JK Rowling's Harry Potter saga moves into the first...
In Mark Herman's adaptation of John Boyne's controversial children's bestseller offering a kid's-eye view of...
To the modern eye, the plot for the 1954 Richard Matheson novel I Am Legend...
It's gotten to the point where the quality of the films don't really matter: Now...
For the uninitiated, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire was the book where author...
Welcome back, Potter.The beloved Harry Potter returns to screens, a scant year after his most...