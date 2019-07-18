'It Chapter Two' director Andy Muschietti revealed that he wants to re-create the 1981 hit horror film 'The Howling'.
'It Chapter Two' director Andy Muschietti wants to remake 'The Howling'.
The 45-year-old filmmaker appeared on a panel at San Diego Comic-Con alongside the cast of the film, which included James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan and James Ransone, where he revealed that he would love to recreate the 1981 hit horror film, based on the novel of the same name by Gary Brandner.
When a fan asked which horror films they think are too sacred to reboot, and which they would like to remake at New Line's ScareDiego session at San Diego Comic-Con,
James said: ''I assume to the chagrin of Stephen King that we should not remake 'The Shining'.''
Jessica suggested: ''Something like 'Rosemary's Baby', something that comes from a director who is incredibly visionary, and they really told the story in their own way; I can't imagine remaking.''
Other titles that were suggested as too sacred to reboot included John Carpenter's 'They Live' and 'Big Trouble in Little China'.
Moving on to which films they would like to remake, Andy told the crowd it would be the 1981 film 'The Howling' to which Bill replied: ''If you remade 'The Howling', that would be rad.''
'The Howling' - directed by Joe Dante - is a cult classic of the werewolf genre and was one of three lycanthrope focused horror movies to be released in 1981, the others being 'An American Werewolf in London' and 'Wolfen' in what proved to be a vintage year for the monster.
'It Chapter Two' - based on Stephen King's 1986 novel - is set for release this September and is set 27 years after the first instalment with grown-up versions of the Loser Club battling Pennywise the Dancing Clown one more time as the evil entity returns to terrorise the children of Derry, Maine.
'Mama' helmer Andy previously teased the upcoming film - which will see Chastain, McAvoy, Hader, Ransone and Andy Bean play the adult versions of Beverly, Bill, Richie, Eddie and Stan, respectively - will include ''everything that people love'' from the first film, but ''cranked up'' a notch.
He said: ''I think that everything that people love from the first one, like the humour and the emotions and the horror, will all be there, and cranked up, in some cases.''
