TV star Andy Cohen has become a dad for the first time, revealing the happy news via his Instagram account.
Andy Cohen has become a dad for the first time.
The 50-year-old TV star - who hosts 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' - welcomed his first child via surrogate on Monday (04.02.19), revealing the news via a black-and-white photograph of him cradling his newborn baby boy on his Instagram page.
Andy captioned the image: ''WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT
He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow [rainbow emoji] (sic)''
Andy announced that he was preparing for the arrival of his first child during an episode of his show in December, telling the audience it was something he'd been looking forward to his ''entire life''.
The Emmy-winning TV star also predicted fatherhood would be the ''most rewarding chapter yet''.
Andy - who is the first openly gay host of an American late-night talk show - shared: ''Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers, and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks' time I am going to become a father.
''Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future. Family means everything to me and having one of my own that I have wanted in my heart my entire life. And though it's taken me longer than most to get there, I can't wait for what I envision to be the most rewarding chapter yet.''
