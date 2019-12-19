Andy Cohen wants to date ''real people''.

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host has an account on dating app Tinder, and has said he isn't interested in moving over to Raya - which is a dating app specifically for celebrities - because he wants to find someone ''real''.

When asked if he'd join Raya, he said: ''I'd rather be on something more accessible, like Tinder, which I am on.

''I want to date real people. I don't want to date people where they had to do something to get on this app. I'd rather date people who I could meet anywhere. [Raya users are] vetted I want to meet unvetted.''

Andy welcomed his first child, a son named Benjamin, via surrogate mother in February, and has admitted he may be considering having another child as he still has ''at least one'' embryo remaining.

During an appearance on SiriusXM show 'Jeff Lewis Live', host Jeff asked Andy if he has a ''baby cooking right now'', and the 51-year-old star said: ''I'm thinking about it.''

The pair then discussed how many embryos they have left, and Jeff - who is already father to three-year-old daughter Monroe - said: ''I have two. I have a boy and a girl. What do you have?''

And Andy replied: ''I have at least one.''

Meanwhile, the talk show host previously said he was ''falling more in love'' with his son every day, whom he dubbed as a ''lovely boy''.

Sharing a clip of Benjamin during an episode of his talk show in February, he said: ''This is from a few minutes after I met my son. That was obviously right in the hospital, Benjamin Allen Cohen, he weighed in at 9lb 2oz.

''He's a lovely boy, he's cute as a button, he's two weeks old now and I can only speak for myself when I say I am falling more in love with him every day, he seems very happy, guzzling milk, he's burping and making poops. My diaper changing skills aren't bad but the swaddling has me a little perplexed!''