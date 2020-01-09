Andy Cohen has offered the Duchess of Sussex a role in 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

The 51-year-old presenter is executive producer of the franchise and joked the former 'Suits' actress would be welcome to join one of the reality shows following the news she and her husband Prince Harry are stepping back from senior royal duties and will be dividing their time between the UK and North America.

He commented on the Instagram announcement made by the royal couple: ''Open invite for The Duchess to joining #RHOBH.(sic)''

And that's not the only job offer Harry and Meghan - who have eight-month-old son Archie together - have received as 'The Daily Show' have also found a position for them.

They tweeted: ''We're hiring.''

The post was accompanied by a spoof job advert which read: ''ATTENTION: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is seeking two new employees. Prospective applicants must:

''*Speak impeccable English

''*Be very good at waving

''*Have attended one or more weddings that involve swords

''*Have 2+ years experience as members of a royal family

''*Make any castle/manor you own available for work parties

''If this is you, please apply!''

Meanwhile, after presenter Chris Witherspoon urged producers of 'The Crown' to ''skip ahead a few decades'' to focus on Harry and Meghan for the next series, director Ava DuVernay offered to step in and help out.

In response to Chris' tweet, she shared a gif of Jennifer Lawrence in 'The Hunger Games' with ''volunteer as a tribute'' written over the top and wrote: ''If they need a director... (sic)''

Amy Schumer - who jokingly compared herself to Meghan when they were pregnant at the same time - also poked fun at the news.

She shared a photo of her husband Chris Fischer pushing her in a beach wheelchair and wrote on Instagram: ''Chris and I are formally stepping down from our royal duties. We appreciate your support.''