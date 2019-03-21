Andy Cohen will be honoured with the Vito Russo Award by his friend Sarah Jessica Parker at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards.
The 'Watch What Happens Live' host will be presented with the accolade - which is given to an openly LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance - by his close friend Sarah Jessica Parker at the 30th annual awards ceremony in New York City on May 4.
Announcing the news, GLAAD praised Andy for the fact he ''consistently speaks out on LGBTQ issues on the show including marriage equality, anti-transgender legislation, and hate violence against LGBTQ people''.
And GLAAD President and Chief Executive Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement: ''Andy Cohen is a force in the entertainment industry who consistently prioritises and celebrates LGBTQ stories.
''Both on-screen and behind-the-scenes, Andy's trademark brand of LGBTQ advocacy has resulted in some of the buzziest and entertaining culture changing moments.''
The 50-year-old presenter will follow in the footsteps of the likes of his friend Anderson Cooper, singer Ricky Martin, actresses Samira Wiley, Cynthia Nixon and ROSIE O'DONNELL and fashion designer Tom Ford in picking up the award, which is named in honour of Vito Russo, one of the GLAAD founders and an activist who helped open the door for the entertainment industry to incorporate LGBTQ performers and stories.
As was previously announced, Jay-Z and Beyonce will receive the Vanguard Award, while Sean Hayes will be honoured with the Stephen F. Kolzak accolade.
Madonna will become the first woman to receive GLAAD's Advocate for Change Award.
Two awards ceremonies will take place in the coming weeks, with the first happening at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on March 28, and the second at the Hilton Midtown in New York on May 4.
