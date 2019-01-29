Andy Cohen has had a second baby shower in New York.

The 50-year-old star is set to become a father for the first time when his baby boy is born via surrogate mother in just a few weeks, and after last weekend saw him throw an extravagant baby shower in California with some of his Bravo network pals, he's now had a second shower with his friends across the other side of America.

Posting a picture of himself at the bash alongside Palm Restaurant Group's Bruce Bozzi, Kelly Ripa, Sarah Jessica Parker and friend Jackie Greenberg, Andy wrote on Instagram: ''I had a heart-boner for days after this crew threw me an equally epic affair on the East Coast. I feel loved & it's all going to the [baby]. Thank you @brucebozzi @kellyripa @sarahjessicaparker @jackie__greenberg. (Worth noting that Anderson made the ribbon hat and did a beautiful job!) (sic)''

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host's previous baby shower was put together by several stars from the 'Real Housewives' franchise, including Kyle Richards, Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, and Teresa Giudice.

Nearly 50 stars of the 'Real Housewives' programmes were at the event, as well as former 'Flipping Out' star Jenni Pulos - who also sings the theme for Andy's talk show - Jerry O'Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn, SiriusXM host Amy Phillips, and Andy's close pal John Mayer.

Speaking about the shower, Kyle said: ''When he made the announcement, I could see in his face how happy and excited he is. I think he's going to be a great dad. We share so much of our lives with Andy and I was so touched when he shared this exciting news with us. I'm so happy to be able to be a part of this exciting time in his life.''

Andy is set to welcome a baby boy in the coming weeks, after revealing just before Christmas (25.12.18) that his tot was due in ''six weeks''.

Over New Year (01.01.19), Andy then revealed the sex of his baby when he said: ''I remember last year standing here thinking, 'Will my baby be born this year?' So, this is the biggest year for me. It's a boy. And, I got to tell you something, I can not wait to meet this boy. I think he's going to have a nice Semitic head of hair. I'm so excited I think about nothing else.''