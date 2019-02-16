TV star Andy Cohen has revealed he's been taking parenting tips from the cast of the 'Real Housewives' franchise.
The 50-year-old TV star - who serves as an executive producer of the franchise - welcomed a son called Benjamin into the world on February 4, and Andy has revealed he's since been relying on the 'Real Housewives' stars for advice.
Andy - who had his son via a surrogate - explained: ''The 'Housewives' have given me a lot of advice.
''All their mom instincts came out. As loud and funny and aggressive and wild and dramatic and everything you want to say about the 'Housewives', as much of all that as they are, they're all moms, pretty much. And they're all good moms.''
Andy - who revealed he was preparing to become a dad in December - admitted the support of the TV stars has been ''lovely''.
He told People: ''They all really surrounded me and just wanted to protect me and help me in the sweetest, most humane and lovely way that has just continued to really tickle me.
''They've all been so lovely.''
Andy has also received help and support from some of his big-name celebrity friends, including Kelly Ripa and Sarah Jessica Parker.
The 'Watch What Happens Live' host said: ''Kelly Ripa helped me find my baby nurse, who's incredible.
''Sarah Jessica sat with me for three hours on a Saturday and helped me do my registry. And she lent me clothes and burp cloths that she had saved from her kids.
''She labelled them all. She left me a big plastic container full of things that she knew I would need.''
