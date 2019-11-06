Andy Cohen has lost 12lbs after giving up alcohol.

The 'Watch What Happens Live' presenter realised he needed to make some changes to his lifestyle as he clothes felt ''tight'' so stopped drinking cocktails while hosting the Bravo show.

Speaking on 'Today', he said: ''I'm a pretty tough critic of myself and don't you find that seeing yourself in a monitor every day -- doesn't that mess with your head sometimes?

''Because you're forced to look in the mirror a lot because there is a monitor under these cameras that we are looking at.

''So, this summer, I had a moment where I was like, I really felt like my suits were getting tight and it was beach season and I was wearing like button-downs to the beach and I'm like 'I'm not this guy, I'm not doing this.' ''

And the 51-year-old star is pleased with the results he's had so far.

He added: ''I lost 12 pounds and I've just been really watching what I'm eating.''

Andy - who welcomed son Benjamin into the world via surrogate nine months ago - previously admitted he is usually ''out of shape'' in the warmer months.

He said: ''I'm either being really healthy or just not.

''There are moments in my life where I am trying to lose weight for something, and unless that's happening I try to indulge within reason.

''The funny thing is I'm usually the most out of shape in the summer. It's ridiculous, but I like to eat hot dogs and hamburgers and ice cream in the summer and I just don't believe in denying myself.

''Life is too short and it's boring to not enjoy yourself.''

The 'Real Housewives' producer also admitted in February he had stopped smoking marijuana after becoming a dad.

Asked if he still used the drug, he said: ''No ... not since the baby. I don't feel comfortable ... It's not the time for that.''