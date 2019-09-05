Andy Cohen is hopeful that Bethenny Frankel will return to 'Real Housewives of New York'.

The 48-year-old reality star announced in August she had stepped down from her role in the long-running Bravo franchise after having been a staple character since its premiere in 2008, but the show's executive producer believes she could make a comeback as she previously left after season three and returned for the seventh instalment.

Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show, Andy said: ''My overwhelming feeling about Bethenny leaving New York, and I told her this six weeks ago ... that I am so grateful that she came back.

''She already left is what we need to remember, so we were so lucky to have these last seasons with her in it.

''And it was just so fun to have her back and she brought so much to the show that I am just living in the gratitude of her second return.

''And I hopefully will live in the gratitude of her third return.

''Because we are much like the mob, you can't get out. And I do hope and think that she will come back sometime.''

The 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' host admitted he would ''look forward'' to having Bethenny back in ''any capacity''.

He added: ''Who knows? She now, she's so still a part of everything that's still going on that you almost could see her dropping in and it's like, 'Oh my god. Okay! Bethenny's at a party! Bethenny's on this trip!' You never know.

''I look forward to her in any capacity on the show and I'm just grateful that she was back.''

The star's decision to leave the show came as she's faced a difficult year, which has seen her mourn the death of her late ex-boyfriend Dennis Shields in August last year, and suffering a near fatal allergic reaction to fish in December, before almost coming into contact with the food on two other occasions when airlines refused to stop serving it on board their flights.