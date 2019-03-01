Andy Cohen's baby son had a ''big day'' meeting his dad's friends on Thursday (28.02.19).

The 50-year-old talk show host shared a series of pictures of three-week-old Benjamin being cuddled by his pals Kelly Ripa and Jimmy Fallon, as well as Andy's college roommate Dave Ansel.

He captioned the Instagram gallery: ''Big day for my boy! #QueenOfTheMorning #KingOfLateNight #CollegeRoommate (sic)''

In the first picture, 48-year-old Kelly - who has children Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 16, with husband Mark Consuelos - smiled as she cradled Benjamin, who was wrapped tightly in a navy swaddle, and had a cloth over her shoulder to prevent any wardrobe mishaps.

She shared the same photo on her own account, along with the caption: ''Deeply in love (four heart emojis) thank you @bravoandy for bringing such joy to the world.(sic)''

In the next picture, 44-year-old Jimmy - who has daughters Winnie, five, and four-year-old Frances, with spouse Nancy Juvonen - matched little Benjamin as his blue sweater was the same shade as the tot's swaddle.

And in the third photo, Dave smiled broadly with the baby lying in his arms.

The meeting came a day after the 'Watch What Happens Live' host - who had Benjamin via a surrogate - introduced his baby son to another close friend, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

Andy shared a photo of his pal bending over Benjamin in his crib and added the caption: ''Uncle Anderson got an exclusive.''

Earlier this week, Andy shared photos of a funny gift he'd received for Benjamin from Christina Aguilera - a tiny pair of leather chaps like the ones she wore in the video for her 2002 single 'Dirrty', but with the words '2019' and 'Cohen' down the sides in sparkly red letters.

Andy showed off the gift on his Instagram Story and said in a short clip: ''I've gotten a lot of baby gifts, you guys, but Christina Aguilera ... look at this.

''She made chaps for the boy. Leather custom chaps, in the form of her 'Dirrty' video!''

Andy then shared a second clip, which had the pop song playing over the top, to show the garment in more detail.

The 'Candyman' hitmaker - who has children Max, 11, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, and Summer, four, with partner Matthew Rutler - also sent the baby a set of diapers with red labels reading 'Dirrty'.