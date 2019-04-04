Andy Cohen arrived to a date ''drunk'' and walked into a glass door when he left.
Andy Cohen was ''drunk'' on his first date since becoming a father.
The 'Watch What Happens Live' host - who welcomed son Benjamin into the world via a surrogate in February - admitted he was ''super buzzed'' when he met up with Howard Stern's staff writer Chris Wilding, which led to their ''sloppy'' night out together being cut short.
Appearing on Howard's Sirius XM show, Andy admitted: ''I was super buzzed when I showed up,'' the 50-year-old reality mogul said, explaining that he'd had dinner with a friend. ''I had two tequilas, I had a little bit of an edible.''
Chris confirmed: ''I didn't expect him to be so drunk. He was looking off into the ether ... he was zoning.
''The date was just a little sloppy.''
The 50-year-old presenter realised he needed to leave before the evening went ''off the rails'' - but he ended up running into a glass door.
He said: ''I felt like I was checking myself. I actually felt tipsy at that point.
''I was like, 'I need to remove myself before this goes off the rails.' Clearly, in your mind, it had already gone off the rails but I was actually trying to protect myself at that point.
''It was bad. I was not happy about it. I raced into the Lyft from there. I was embarrassed...
''I don't want to sit here and defend having tequilas on an empty stomach. It's not necessarily the greatest moment in my life.''
But while Andy didn't make the best impression on Chris, he insisted he hadn't gone into their meeting looking for love - and even offered to play matchmaker between the writer and his masseuse.
He said: ''I said to him right at the beginning, 'I am here because I want to be your friend.' I was upfront.
''I clearly went into this with a different feeling than Chris did.''
''I set you up with someone who I thought was a great catch, and I still do!''
