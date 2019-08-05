Andy Cohen has blacklisted a ''few people'' from 'Watch What Happens Live!'

The 51-year-old chat show host admitted the programme's team have had to ban multiple stars who weren't ''worth the trouble'' when it comes to making things difficult for the presenter and his direct line of questioning.

In an interview with AOL Lifestyle, he said: ''There are a few people. And you would be surprised, there are a few people who we have deemed 'not worth the trouble'.

''Like, you can't talk about this and you can't ask about that. Or there are a couple of people who have been on the show that we deem too annoying to come back''.

Previously, Andy revealed Amber Rose was ''one of the worst guests'' to ever appear on the show because she wanted to avoid all the ''shady questions''.

Speaking last year, he said: ''Amber Rose. She didn't want to answer any of my shady questions. She turned to me, she goes, 'Am I a horrible guest?' I go, you are in the running for one of the worst guests we've ever had.''

More recently, Andy clashed with 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' star Tituss Burgess after he forgot about the actor's work on a musical adaptation of 'The Preacher's Wife'.

The host recently explained: ''I said, 'Oh, you wrote the musical for 'The Preacher's Wife'. And then I said, 'I didn't know that, that's a great idea.' And he said, 'You talked about it two other times on this show!'

''And I was like, 'Ugh oh...' I think that was the first point. I've done 1300 episodes. Forgive me for forgetting you wrote the musical about 'The Preacher's Wife'.

''By the way, I still think it's a great idea. I'm still excited to talk about it. I was being supportive. But yes, I had forgotten. I'm sorry that I forgot your upcoming project. I know I shouldn't have forgotten.''

Tituss went on to slate Andy last month after their interview, telling him to ''learn how to do his job'', but the presenter has insisted there are no hard feelings on his side.

He added: ''He made an entertaining show, I'll tell you that. Sometimes it's fun to watch the show when the guest hates the host.''