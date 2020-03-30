Andy Cohen will return to host 'Watch What Happens Live' from his home after testing positive for coronavirus just over a week ago.

The 51-year-old presenter revealed on March 20 that, after a few days of ''self-quarantine and not feeling great'', he was told he had the respiratory disease, and as a result had to cancel his chat show.

But now, he's announced he'll return with 'WWHL @ Home', with his first celebrity guests this evening (30.03.20), who will appear via video, being 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Nene Leakes and 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Lisa Rinna.

The following night, will feature 'Vanderpump Rules' stars Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor.

And on Wednesday (01.04.20), he'll be joined by musician John Mayer.

Also appearing this week are 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' legend Kyle Richards, 'Real Housewives of New York City' star Ramona Singer and 'Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa and Joe Gorga.

Before his diagnosis, Andy had previously told his fans he would be filming new episodes of 'Watch What Happens Live' from his home, but had to shelve them because of his illness.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: ''After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves. (sic)''

Andy admitted the worst part of battling the virus was being separated from his 13-month-old son Benjamin.

He said: ''I'll tell you what I know from the nanny cam and from video, which is the very worst part. But he's great and his nanny [tested] negative.''

The comedian experienced a range of ''horrible'' symptoms, including a lack of appetite - which he joked has had unexpected benefits, though he doesn't expect them to last.

He said: ''Two days ago, before I went to bed, I took a shower and I was walking into the shower and I looked at myself and said, 'Holy s**t, you look great.'

''I saw a picture of a pizza yesterday; I thought, 'I can't wait to eat pizza.'

''When I get better, I'm going to gain so much weight. It's bound to happen.''

'Watch What Happens Live' airs from 11pm (ET) on Bravo.