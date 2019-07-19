Andy Cohen has been ''cheering on'' Wendy Williams for the last six years.

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host made his first appearance on 'The Wendy Williams' show since 2013 on Thursday (18.07.19) and hinted his friendship with the presenter had faltered because of her estranged husband and former producer Kevin Hunter, who she split from in April.

Handing Wendy, 55, some flowers, he said: ''Your husband was not my biggest fan but I want to you know I have been cheering you on the last six years.

''I'm happy to be back and I'm so happy about Wendy in the city.''

And the 51-year-old star thinks cutting ties with Kevin has changed Wendy for the better.

He gushed: ''You seem light as a feather!''

Wendy replied: ''Life has really changed.''

The 'Real Housewives' producer had shared his excitement about reuniting with Wendy earlier this week.

He tweeted: ''Back on @WendyWilliams tomorrow for the first time in SIX YEARS! Cannot wait!! (sic)''

And after his appearance, he retweeted a fan who posted: ''@WendyWilliams @Andy watching you guys literally in tears. It's like watching my 2 besties that haven't seen each other in a while!! The love is real.''

Andy has previously hinted that Kevin had caused a rift between himself and Wendy.

When another of the talk show host's former friends, Charlamagne Tha God, blamed the producer as the reason why he and Wendy no longer spoke, Andy agreed.

Charlamagne said: ''He was the one thing.''

Andy replied: ''I think that might be the one thing that happened with she and I, too.''

His guest added: ''Her husband, right? Usually when you see her having a falling out with someone the one common denominator is her husband.''