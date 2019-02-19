Andy Cohen was inspired to become a dad at 50 by Hoda Kotb, after she adopted a daughter in 2017 when she was 52.
Andy Cohen was inspired to become a dad at 50 by Hoda Kotb.
The 'Watch What Happens Live' host recently welcomed his first child, a son named Benjamin, into the world when he was born via a surrogate mother, and has said he decided to pursue parenthood after 'Today' show host Hoda adopted a baby girl in 2017 when she was 52.
Speaking to Hoda during an appearance on the 'Today' show, Andy revealed: ''Once I decided to do it, I was in. You were a great help to me and inspiring to me as you and I talked about it, Hoda. I was also wondering, 'Can I do this at this moment in my life?' I'm 50, let's be real here.''
Whilst Hoda chose to adopt her daughter, whom she named Haley Joy Kotb, Andy went for a surrogacy approach, which he says was influenced by laws which make it illegal for gay people to adopt in certain US states.
He added: ''I was fortunate to have the means to be able to. It can be expensive and complicated. And I just said, 'I'm going to do this, I'm going to try to do this,' and I did. It's incredible to me as I've now learned that surrogacy is illegal in many states ... which is why I went to California. That's where my wonderful surrogate was, who I owe so much to.
''It's also illegal for gay people to adopt in certain places.''
Meanwhile, the talk show host recently revealed he's ''falling in love'' with his tot more and more each day.
He said: ''He's a lovely boy, he's cute as a button, he's two weeks old now and I can only speak for myself when I say I am falling more in love with him every day, he seems very happy, guzzling milk, he's burping and making poops. My diaper changing skills aren't bad but the swaddling has me a little perplexed!''
Anima Animus is the third album from Siouxsie Sioux's The Creatures, released exactly 20 years ago today.
Peter Doherty once again highlighted his talent as a musician, lyricist and performer during a very entertaining evening.
Edinburgh four-piece Gypsy Circus talk about their inspirations and their music in exclusive interview.
It doesn't take long to appreciate you are in the presence of rock music royalty when you are offered an audience with Paul McGuinness.
Doillon's latest release is self-assured, positive and empowered; it is not trying to be something it's not.
Zedd and Katy Perry team up for a sci-fi themed video which sees the latter play an android who falls in love with her human partner - who doesn't...
Happy Valentine's Day! Lots of couples will celebrating this cheesy AF but lovely day, and will most likely celebrate well into the night too.
As it's almost Valentine's Day, you'll be looking for that perfect romantic playlist to set a dinner date to, right?
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.