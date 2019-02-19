Andy Cohen was inspired to become a dad at 50 by Hoda Kotb.

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host recently welcomed his first child, a son named Benjamin, into the world when he was born via a surrogate mother, and has said he decided to pursue parenthood after 'Today' show host Hoda adopted a baby girl in 2017 when she was 52.

Speaking to Hoda during an appearance on the 'Today' show, Andy revealed: ''Once I decided to do it, I was in. You were a great help to me and inspiring to me as you and I talked about it, Hoda. I was also wondering, 'Can I do this at this moment in my life?' I'm 50, let's be real here.''

Whilst Hoda chose to adopt her daughter, whom she named Haley Joy Kotb, Andy went for a surrogacy approach, which he says was influenced by laws which make it illegal for gay people to adopt in certain US states.

He added: ''I was fortunate to have the means to be able to. It can be expensive and complicated. And I just said, 'I'm going to do this, I'm going to try to do this,' and I did. It's incredible to me as I've now learned that surrogacy is illegal in many states ... which is why I went to California. That's where my wonderful surrogate was, who I owe so much to.

''It's also illegal for gay people to adopt in certain places.''

Meanwhile, the talk show host recently revealed he's ''falling in love'' with his tot more and more each day.

He said: ''He's a lovely boy, he's cute as a button, he's two weeks old now and I can only speak for myself when I say I am falling more in love with him every day, he seems very happy, guzzling milk, he's burping and making poops. My diaper changing skills aren't bad but the swaddling has me a little perplexed!''