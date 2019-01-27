Andy Cohen has celebrated the impending arrival of his first child with a lavish baby shower, where he was surrounded by stars of the 'Real Housewives' franchise.
Andy Cohen has celebrated the impending arrival of his first child with a lavish baby shower.
The 50-year-old star is set to become a father for the first time when his baby boy is born via surrogate mother in just a few weeks, and he's now celebrated the upcoming arrival with an extravagant baby shower, where he was surrounded by some of the biggest names from television network Bravo - where his show 'Watch What Happens Live' is broadcast.
The baby shower was held at The Palm Beverly Hills on Saturday (26.01.19) and was organised and hosted by several stars from the 'Real Housewives' franchise, including Kyle Richards, Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, Nene Leakes, and Teresa Giudice.
Speaking to People magazine about the shower, Kyle said: ''When he made the announcement, I could see in his face how happy and excited he is. I think he's going to be a great dad. We share so much of our lives with Andy and I was so touched when he shared this exciting news with us. I'm so happy to be able to be a part of this exciting time in his life.''
Nearly 50 stars of the 'Real Housewives' programmes were at the event, as well as former 'Flipping Out' star Jenni Pulos - who also sings the theme for Andy's talk show - Jerry O'Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn, SiriusXM host Amy Phillips, and Andy's close pal John Mayer.
Kyle added of the guest list: ''We kept the list to mainly Housewives to simplify things. Most men can barely handle one wife and Andy has a lot of wives to deal with!''
Andy is set to welcome a baby boy in the coming weeks, after revealing just before Christmas (25.12.18) that his tot was due in ''six weeks''.
Over New Year (01.01.19), Andy then revealed the sex of his baby when he said: ''I remember last year standing here thinking, 'Will my baby be born this year?' So, this is the biggest year for me. It's a boy. And, I got to tell you something, I can not wait to meet this boy. I think he's going to have a nice Semitic head of hair. I'm so excited I think about nothing else.''
New York indie band Satellite Mode have unveiled a trippy animated video for their new dreamy-electro single 'Kissing in Photographs'.
Reuniting after a six-year hiatus, Irish boyband Westlife return with a video for their comeback single 'Hello My Love'.
Sleaford Mods' latest single 'Kebab Spider' is a politically-charged onslaught delivered alongside a video ahead of the release of their upcoming...
Northern Irish singer-songwriter Bridie Monds-Watson, aka SOAK, becomes a racing driver in the video for her newest single 'Knock Me Off My Feet'.
Alt hip-hop star Lizzo goes retro with the video for her infectious new single 'Juice'. She's already confirmed to play Coachella and Primavera Sound...
Sam Smith returns with a brand new single entitled 'Dancing with a Stranger' featuring Normani of Fifth Harmony.
The eleven tracks that make up 'Neon Young' combine an alternative electro backdrop with a hip-hop swagger and menacing undercurrent.
After ten years together, Toy are releasing their fourth full-length studio album. 'Happy In The Hollow' represents the band's first album for their...
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.