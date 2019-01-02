Andy Cohen has revealed he is set to welcome a little boy into the world via his surrogate in the coming weeks.
Andy Cohen is having a baby boy.
The 50-year-old star announced on his show 'Watch What Happens Live' days before Christmas that he will welcome his first child via a surrogate ''in around six weeks time'', and he's since revealed the gender of his impending arrival.
Speaking to host Anderson Cooper on CNN's live New Year's Eve's show, he said: ''I remember last year standing here thinking, 'Will my baby be born this year?'
''So, this is the biggest year for me.''
Asked if he'd like to reveal the sex of the unborn baby, he replied: ''It's a boy.
''And, I got to tell you something, I can not wait to meet this boy. I think he's going to have a nice Semitic head of hair. I'm so excited I think about nothing else.''
Andy never thought it would be ''possible'' to have a family as a gay man and praised his ''wonderful'' surrogate.
He said: ''I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family.
''And, then here we are in 2018, almost [2019], and anything's possible. I'm so grateful to a wonderful surrogate that I'm working with. I turned 50 this year, and it takes some people longer to get to that place and it took me this time.''
The comedian made his announcement at the end of his final 'Watch What Happens Live' show of 2018 on December 20.
He said: ''I am grateful to be able to live my dream every day and grateful to you for coming along for the ride.
''I don't take any of it for granted and throughout it I've always tried to be as transparent as possible.
''I overshare and I expect everyone around me to do the same.
''Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers, and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan in about six weeks time, I'm going to become a father.
''Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future.''
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
