Andy Cohen has revealed he hasn't touched pot since he become a father to his three-week-old son Benjamin.
Andy Cohen has stopped smoking marijuana since becoming a father.
The 50-year-old presenter welcomed his son Benjamin into the world via a surrogate three weeks ago, and he's revealed he ''hasn't got time'' for pot anymore as he finds its an ''uncomfortable'' habit to have now he is a parent.
Asked by Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show if he was still smoking, Cohen said: ''No ... not since the baby.
''I don't feel comfortable ... It's not the time for that.''
The 'Watch What Happens Live' host also revealed that his baby boy has already been circumcised like his father.
He said: ''He is circumcised.''
He then quipped: ''I have a gorgeous circumcised penis and I wanted him to have the same.''
Andy recently admitted he would be ''forever indebted'' to his surrogate, who gave him the ''ultimate gift'' of carrying the child for him.
He said: ''[I] worked with an organisation that helps you find the egg donor and the surrogate, and you kind of package the whole process.
''I worked with an incredible surrogate. She was in California. Surrogacy is illegal in so many states, including New York. I don't understand why. It's a voluntary process, obviously.
''My surrogate just viewed it as, she was giving me the ultimate gift. She gave me life.
''So I'll be forever indebted to her.''
The TV star was by his surrogate's side when she gave birth and ''cut the umbilical cord'' himself before getting to cuddle his newborn for the first time.
He added: ''I was in the delivery room. I had been hoping that he would have a full head of hair, and he really overdelivered.
''That was the first thing you see, the head of hair coming out. And I was amazed.
''He was so alert for the first two hours. His eyes were wide open. He didn't cry; he was just calm. I kind of have no words for it.''
