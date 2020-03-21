Andy Cohen has tested positive for coronavirus, as he revealed he will no longer be filming episodes of 'Watch What Happens Live' from his home.
The 51-year-old talk show host has revealed he has been diagnosed with the flu-like respiratory illness - also known as COVID-19 - after ''not feeling great'' for a few days.
Andy had previously told his fans he would be filming new episodes of 'Watch What Happens Live' from his home, but has had to shelve those plans whilst he ''focuses on getting better''.
In an Instagram post, he wrote: ''After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves. (sic)''
Andy is one of several celebrities who have been diagnosed with the fast spreading illness, including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, 'Game of Thrones' stars Kristofer Hivju and Indira Varma, and 'Frozen 2's Rachel Matthews.
Tom Hanks was one of the first celebrities to reveal his diagnosis, when he took to social media to confirm both he and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for the virus whilst in Australia.
He wrote at the time: ''Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.''
And the following day, Tom gave his fans an update on his health.
He wrote: ''Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness.
''We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. (sic)''
