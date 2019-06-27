Andy Cohen can't remember the guests he has on his show.

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host has a ''terrible'' memory for faces and sometimes introduces himself to people who he has spoken to on his Bravo programme just days before, leading to awkward moments.

He said: ''I'm terrible at faces, actually.

''I've had people on my show and been at a party a week later, and introduced myself to them to have them say, 'I was a guest on your show last week.' Not great.''

When it comes to the show, Andy believes its off-the-cuff nature has always been part of the appeal for viewers.

He said: ''I think it's the reason 'WWHL' has been going for 10 years. We don't pre-interview our guests, it's live, and it's a totally unique experience for a half an hour...

''[The viewer] knows that if Mariah Carey sits in my chair, or Oprah, or Lady Gaga, or anyone, they're going to see a different kind of interview than they would if they watched them on another show.''

The 51-year-old presenter welcomed son Benjamin into the world via surrogate four months ago and since becoming a dad, he's found the way the women he works with interact with him has changed.

He explained to Paper magazine: ''Something happened when I became a father, where a lot of the women really responded in a very humanistic way.

''They're all moms, and they all kind of nurtured me in a way that was really sweet and responded to me in a way that they had never responded to me. It broke down some of the barriers that I had put up.''

Andy had been considering parenthood for several years but admitted he wasn't ready to ''settle down'' until he was in his 50s.

He said: ''It was very much present in my mind: is my destiny just to be on TV and do what I'm doing and lead this super fun life, or is there something deeper for me?'

''It took me 50 years to be ready to settle down, but I was. I always wanted a family and just was never in a place where it was my time.''