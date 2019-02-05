Andy Cohen welcomed his first child Benjamin Allen Cohen via surrogate on Monday (04.02.19), and has been flooded with celebrity messages of congratulations.
Andy Cohen has been flooded with congratulations from his famous friends following the birth of his baby boy.
The 50-year-old TV star welcomed his first child Benjamin Allen Cohen via surrogate on Monday (04.02.19), and one of his closest pals, 41-year-old singer John Mayer. took to social media to share a photo of a pair of baby moccasins he had previously gifted Cohen.
The 'New Light ' singer captioned the photo: ''Congratulations Andy!''
Andy quickly commented, ''I love you. I can't wait for you to meet him tomorrow.''
The musician wasn't the only person to comment on the new arrival as Sarah Jessica Parker claimed February 4 will ''never be the same'' thanks to the infant, who she proclaimed to be ''madly in love'' with.
The 'Sex and the City' star said: ''February 4th will never be the same. We are already madly in love. Welcome Benjamin Allen Cohen we've got big plans for you.''
Mariah Carey wrote: ''Congratulations and Mazel Tov, Andy!! Can't wait to meet Benjamin, he's very lucky to have you as a dad.''
Anna Faris quipped: ''Awwwwww so cute!!!!! Congrats!!! Are you ready for breastfeeding? It's harder than it looks.''
Naomi Campbell gushed: ''Congratulations @bravoandy you are going to be the most amazing daddy to your bundle of joy, Benjamin!!!!''
Some 'Real Housewives' stars also commented with Lisa Rinna posing: ''Welcome to the world baby Benjamin!!!!'' and Kyle Richards stating: ''I cannot stop crying.''
Pink commented:''Congratulations a million times.''
Taylor Lautner joked: ''Babysitter'' with an emoji of a man volunteering by raising his hand as well as Gabrielle Union - who became a mother to Kaavia James Union Wade two months ago - writing: ''Congrats!!!!!! That skin to skin action is the best!!''
The 'Watch What Happens Live' host took to Instagram to announce his son had been born on Monday (04.02.19).
Andy posted a black-and-white photograph of him cradling the tot and wrote: ''WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT
''He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow [rainbow emoji] (sic)''
