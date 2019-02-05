Andy Cohen has been flooded with congratulations from his famous friends following the birth of his baby boy.

The 50-year-old TV star welcomed his first child Benjamin Allen Cohen via surrogate on Monday (04.02.19), and one of his closest pals, 41-year-old singer John Mayer. took to social media to share a photo of a pair of baby moccasins he had previously gifted Cohen.

The 'New Light ' singer captioned the photo: ''Congratulations Andy!''

Andy quickly commented, ''I love you. I can't wait for you to meet him tomorrow.''

The musician wasn't the only person to comment on the new arrival as Sarah Jessica Parker claimed February 4 will ''never be the same'' thanks to the infant, who she proclaimed to be ''madly in love'' with.

The 'Sex and the City' star said: ''February 4th will never be the same. We are already madly in love. Welcome Benjamin Allen Cohen we've got big plans for you.''

Mariah Carey wrote: ''Congratulations and Mazel Tov, Andy!! Can't wait to meet Benjamin, he's very lucky to have you as a dad.''

Anna Faris quipped: ''Awwwwww so cute!!!!! Congrats!!! Are you ready for breastfeeding? It's harder than it looks.''

Naomi Campbell gushed: ''Congratulations @bravoandy you are going to be the most amazing daddy to your bundle of joy, Benjamin!!!!''

Some 'Real Housewives' stars also commented with Lisa Rinna posing: ''Welcome to the world baby Benjamin!!!!'' and Kyle Richards stating: ''I cannot stop crying.''

Pink commented:''Congratulations a million times.''

Taylor Lautner joked: ''Babysitter'' with an emoji of a man volunteering by raising his hand as well as Gabrielle Union - who became a mother to Kaavia James Union Wade two months ago - writing: ''Congrats!!!!!! That skin to skin action is the best!!''

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host took to Instagram to announce his son had been born on Monday (04.02.19).

Andy posted a black-and-white photograph of him cradling the tot and wrote: ''WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT

''He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow [rainbow emoji] (sic)''