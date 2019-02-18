Andy Cohen is ''falling more in love'' with his son every day, as he dubbed the tot as a ''lovely boy''.
The 50-year-old television host welcomed his first child, Benjamin Allen Cohen, into the world earlier this month after he was born via surrogate mother, and has said he's completely smitten with his tot, whom he dubbed as a ''lovely boy''.
Sharing a video clip of Benjamin during Sunday's (17.02.19) episode of 'Watch What Happens Live', Andy said: ''This is from a few minutes after I met my son. That was obviously right in the hospital, Benjamin Allen Cohen, he weighed in at 9lb 2oz.
''He's a lovely boy, he's cute as a button, he's two weeks old now and I can only speak for myself when I say I am falling more in love with him every day, he seems very happy, guzzling milk, he's burping and making poops. My diaper changing skills aren't bad but the swaddling has me a little perplexed!''
His comments come after he recently said he would be ''forever indebted'' to his surrogate, who gave him the ''ultimate gift'' of carrying the child for him.
He said: ''[I] worked with an organisation that helps you find the egg donor and the surrogate, and you kind of package the whole process.
''I worked with an incredible surrogate. She was in California. Surrogacy is illegal in so many states, including New York. I don't understand why. It's a voluntary process, obviously.
''My surrogate just viewed it as, she was giving me the ultimate gift. She gave me life.
''So I'll be forever indebted to her.''
Andy was by his surrogate's side when she gave birth and ''cut the umbilical cord'' himself before getting to cuddle his newborn for the first time.
He added: ''I was in the delivery room. I had been hoping that he would have a full head of hair, and he really overdelivered.
''That was the first thing you see, the head of hair coming out. And I was amazed.
''He was so alert for the first two hours. His eyes were wide open. He didn't cry; he was just calm. I kind of have no words for it.''
