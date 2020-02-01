Andy Cohen credits Kelly Ripa with saving his life.

The 51-year-old TV presenter was diagnosed with skin cancer after Kelly urged him to get a suspicious dot on his face checked out by a doctor.

Speaking to Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM radio show, Andy explained: ''There was a dot on my lip that I had for a while that I was not paying attention to. Kelly came up to me and goes, 'What's happening with your lip?' She goes, 'Get that checked out today. That is skin cancer.' I went and got it checked out. It was malignant melanoma.''

Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer and Andy previously appeared on Kelly's TV show 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to thank her for saving his life.

He said: ''I want to say, by the way, that I have to shout you out for something that you don't know I'm going to shout you out for. But I had this black dot on my bottom lip that you and I were at a party for Anderson [Cooper]'s mom in April. And you said, 'You have a black dot on your lip. I don't think that's something good'.

''I just want to thank you because you were so dogmatic. No, honestly. And it's all fine, but that's a good friend and it really taught me because I am tanorexic. I love the sun, I really do. But just be careful. And I of course thought that that kind of thing would ever happen to me and it will change my relationship to the sun. But you really helped me out there. And thank you for staying on me.''

Kelly, 49, previously revealed Andy was the third friend of hers who she urged to have a suspicious mark looked at by doctors.