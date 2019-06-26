Andy Cohen is ''thinking about'' having another child.

The 51-year-old talk show host welcomed his first child, a son named Benjamin Allen, into the world in February when he was born via surrogate mother, and he has now said he's considering expanding his brood further.

He said: ''I might consider having another one - I'm thinking about it.''

And although Benjamin is only four months old, the 'Watch What Happens Live' star insisted he's ''growing rapidly'', and is overall a ''really chill baby''.

Andy added to 'Extra': ''He is drinking his milk, he is a really chill baby. He is trying to crawl. He's grasping a lot, a lot of eye contact, focusing on books. He can hold his bottle, almost.''

The TV personality's comments come after he previously said he was ''falling more in love'' with his son every day, whom he dubbed as a ''lovely boy''.

Sharing a clip of Benjamin during an episode of his talk show in February, he said: ''This is from a few minutes after I met my son. That was obviously right in the hospital, Benjamin Allen Cohen, he weighed in at 9lb 2oz.

''He's a lovely boy, he's cute as a button, he's two weeks old now and I can only speak for myself when I say I am falling more in love with him every day, he seems very happy, guzzling milk, he's burping and making poops. My diaper changing skills aren't bad but the swaddling has me a little perplexed!''

Andy also said he would be ''forever indebted'' to his surrogate, who gave him the ''ultimate gift'' of carrying the child for him.

He said: ''[I] worked with an organisation that helps you find the egg donor and the surrogate, and you kind of package the whole process.

''I worked with an incredible surrogate. She was in California. Surrogacy is illegal in so many states, including New York. I don't understand why. It's a voluntary process, obviously.

''My surrogate just viewed it as, she was giving me the ultimate gift. She gave me life.

''So I'll be forever indebted to her.''