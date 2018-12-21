Andy Cohen has been inundated with congratulations from his famous friends after revealing he will become a father early next year.

The 50-year-old star announced on his show 'Watch What Happens Live' that he will welcome his first child via a surrogate ''in around six weeks time'', and his pals couldn't be happier for him.

Andy shared a clip of his announcement on Instagram, prompting many of his friends to react.

Singer John Mayer wrote: ''Love you love you love you love you love you.(sic)''

Busy Phillips posted: ''This is wonderful news! Congratulations!!! (sic)''

Anna Faris added: ''Ahhh congrats @BravoAndy! (sic)''

Laverne Cox wrote: ''Congratulations darling. How beautiful.''

While comic Billy Eichner is delighted for his friend, he won't be offering him much help with the newborn.

He posted: ''Ahhhhhhhh!!!! All the Mazels!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!!! I'm not babysitting.(sic)''

However, skiier Gus Kenworthy ''can't wait'' to see Andy and his child.

He quipped: ''You were already a daddy now you're just going to have a baby! Congrats! Can't wait to meet them.''

'Twilight' star Taylor Lautner thinks the presenter will be a fantastic parent.

He wrote: ''You're gonna be the best daddy out there. Huge congrats and so much love.''

Ricky Martin and January Jones simply shared heart and baby emojis

Andy made his announcement at the end of his final 'Watch What Happens Live' show of the 2018 on Thursday (20.12.18).

He said: ''I am grateful to be able to live my dream every day and grateful to you for coming along for the ride.

''I don't take any of it for granted and throughout it I've always tried to be as transparent as possible.

''I overshare and I expect everyone around me to do the same.

''Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers, and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan in about six weeks time, I'm going to become a father.

''Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future.''

Andy has wanted to become a parent his ''entire life'' and says becoming a father will be the ''most rewarding chapter'' in his life.

He concluded: ''Family means everything to me and having one of my own I've wanted in my heart for my entire life and though it's taking me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision to be the most rewarding chapter of my life.''