Andy Cohen ''can't wait'' to be a father, as sources close to him say they're sure he'll be an ''amazing dad''.
Andy Cohen ''can't wait'' to be a father.
The 50-year-old star announced earlier this week on his show 'Watch What Happens Live' that he will welcome his first child via a surrogate ''in around six weeks time'', and a source close to him has now claimed he's ''ready'' to be a father.
The source said: ''Most of his close friends and staff at 'WWHL' had known for a few weeks now, but he kept the secret from the wider group - including some Bravo executives there and the Housewives who were on his show. ''
''A smaller group went out to celebrate. [Andy] was telling people that he was 'relieved' the news was finally out there and just kept reiterating how excited he was for the future.''
''[He said] 'I can't wait to meet my kid.' He's always had that urge to be a father, and felt like this was the right time. His parents are of a certain age, and he wants them to know his child. He said, 'I know I'm single, but I haven't met anyone and I want a family. I'm ready to do this.'''
The insider believes Andy will be an ''amazing dad'' to his tot, and said he was ''over the moon'' to have announced the news on his show.
Speaking to People magazine, the source added: ''I've never seen him smile like that. He was so, so happy. Everyone was showering him with congratulations and praise.
''When he was originally speaking, we thought he was resigning from the show, so we all were just so surprised and happy.
''He's going to be an amazing dad. He's so filled with love. He's going to give this child a wonderful life.''
Andy made his announcement at the end of his final 'Watch What Happens Live' show of 2018 on Thursday (20.12.18).
He said: ''I am grateful to be able to live my dream every day and grateful to you for coming along for the ride.
''I don't take any of it for granted and throughout it I've always tried to be as transparent as possible.
''I overshare and I expect everyone around me to do the same.
''Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers, and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan in about six weeks time, I'm going to become a father.
''Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future.''
Ariana Grande channels her inner Regina George in the 'Mean Girls' themed video for her latest single 'thank u, next'.
Up and coming London rapper and producer Jallow unveils the video for his latest song 'Matilda', and he's been steadily climbing the charts.
Following the release of their new EP 'Melt' on Photo Finish Records, this indie trio from Washington, DC unveil the video for their latest single...
Celebrating thirty years of Ride with a special anniversary Unplugged tour, Oxfordshire's finest came to the seaside to play in the Ballroom.
Three months after his Michael Jackson mash-up, Mark Ronson is joined by Miley Cyrus in the video for his new song 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart'.
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.