Andy Cohen ''can't wait'' to be a father.

The 50-year-old star announced earlier this week on his show 'Watch What Happens Live' that he will welcome his first child via a surrogate ''in around six weeks time'', and a source close to him has now claimed he's ''ready'' to be a father.

The source said: ''Most of his close friends and staff at 'WWHL' had known for a few weeks now, but he kept the secret from the wider group - including some Bravo executives there and the Housewives who were on his show. ''

''A smaller group went out to celebrate. [Andy] was telling people that he was 'relieved' the news was finally out there and just kept reiterating how excited he was for the future.''

''[He said] 'I can't wait to meet my kid.' He's always had that urge to be a father, and felt like this was the right time. His parents are of a certain age, and he wants them to know his child. He said, 'I know I'm single, but I haven't met anyone and I want a family. I'm ready to do this.'''

The insider believes Andy will be an ''amazing dad'' to his tot, and said he was ''over the moon'' to have announced the news on his show.

Speaking to People magazine, the source added: ''I've never seen him smile like that. He was so, so happy. Everyone was showering him with congratulations and praise.

''When he was originally speaking, we thought he was resigning from the show, so we all were just so surprised and happy.

''He's going to be an amazing dad. He's so filled with love. He's going to give this child a wonderful life.''

Andy made his announcement at the end of his final 'Watch What Happens Live' show of 2018 on Thursday (20.12.18).

He said: ''I am grateful to be able to live my dream every day and grateful to you for coming along for the ride.

''I don't take any of it for granted and throughout it I've always tried to be as transparent as possible.

''I overshare and I expect everyone around me to do the same.

''Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers, and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan in about six weeks time, I'm going to become a father.

''Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future.''