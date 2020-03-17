Andrew Watt has tested positive for coronavirus.

The music producer - who has worked with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Liam Gallagher and wrote hits for Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Cardi B - revealed through social media he has COVID-19.

Writing on his Instagram, he said: ''12 days ago, early morning of March 6th, I started feeling like I was hit by a bus, I couldn't move out of my bed for days and started to run a fever. I was seen by a doctor at my house who told me I am positive for the regular flu and there's no way I could have COVID-19 as I haven't left the country and all I do is go to the studio and go straight home. I was put on Tamiflu and constant Tylenol to fight the fever ... but the chills, swears, and fevers did not stop, I started to become delusional and then began the dry cough ... I immediately rushed to the emergency room and begged to be tested for COVID-19 as this 'flu' was not subsiding. I was turned down for the test because of federal regulations. I begged and pleaded to be evaluated and finally was given a chest x ray ... the results of which were viral pneumonia ... but still ... no test. (sic)''

Andrew is now recovering and has urged others to social distance for the sake of their older relatives.

He added: ''I am laid out in bed chugging Gatorade and using an oxygen machine to give my lungs as much relief as possible. I can't stress this enough ... this is not a joke. Stay inside, stay sanitised. Please stop everything and take care of yourselves And the people you love around you, until we are all through this. To have this mentality 'I'm young this can't affect me' is just straight up stupid and so dangerous to everyone around you. Social distancing is to protect someone's mom and dad, someone's grandmother ... it's not about you. (sic)''