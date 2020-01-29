Andrew Roachford has received his MBE from Princess Anne.

The 55-year-old musician - who is the main force behind the band Roachford - was honoured with the title for his services to music on Wednesday (29.01.20) at Buckingham Palace, where he was joined by his mother Kathleen, brother Stephen and cousin Louise Roachford-Gould.

Speaking after the investiture, he said: ''When I was just four years old my mum paid for piano lessons. She had a belief in me from such a young age, one that is now vindicated, and it was really special to share this day with her. My brother Stephen has worked with me since before my first record deal and he has shared every moment of my career. It's an honour, and very humbling, to be recognised for my passion and work. It is made even more special to share this moment and this honour with my family.''

Since Roachford's breakout single 'Cuddly Toy' in 1988, the singer-songwriter has carved out a career for himself as one of the most compelling, and consistent, rock and soul artists the UK has produced.

The musician has released 10 studio albums and several greatest hits collections, been sought-after as a songwriter by the likes of Michael Jackson, Joss Stone and Chaka Khan, and consistently toured on his own and with contemporaries including Terence Trent D'Arby and The Christians.

And when asked by Anne, Princess Royal, what he does, he said: ''I try to evoke emotions from people through music.''

Andrew will release his new album, 'Twice in a Lifetime', on April 3.

The record was produced by Jimmy Hogarth, who has previously worked with Paolo Nutini, Duffy and Amy Winehouse, and features several members of Winehouse's band as well as a duet with Beverley Knight.

'Love Remedy', the first single from the album, is out now.