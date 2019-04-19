Andrew Ridgeley is set to make his radio presenting debut on BBC Radio 2.

The Wham! star will present an 80s pop music extravaganza for the radio station next month in a show entitled 'Andrew Ridgeley's 80s' Playlist', which will air on May 6 from 5pm to 7pm.

Andrew is set to play the tracks that mean the most to him from the decade and sharing his own memories and stories from the era, during which time he was dominating the charts as one half of the 'Everything She Wants' hitmakers alongside the late George Michael.

In a press release, Andrew said: ''I am absolutely thrilled and privileged to have been asked by Radio 2 to host my very own radio show this May Bank Holiday and to have the chance to play my definitive Greatest 80's playlist. I am really rather excited at the prospect!

''I've spent hours and hours trying to whittle down my favourite tracks spanning the decade and it's been a real treat revisiting so many wonderful songs. There are some omissions that I've hated making, but have chosen tracks that excited or moved me and that are shining examples of the talent of the era. It's a really varied selection and reflects the vast breadth of styles that made the 80's a stand out decade. I hope you enjoy my playlist as much as I have putting this fantastic audio retrospective together - and yes, I will be playing Wham!.''

Andrew and George - who passed away in 2016 - formed Wham! in 1981 and became one of the most popular groups of the 80s, selling over 30 million records worldwide between 1982 and 1986.

Meanwhile, Andrew, 56, will release a book entitled 'Wham! George & Me' this Autumn, which is set to detail his time in the band with the late icon.