Andrew Ridgeley is backing calls for a public memorial to George Michael.

The Wham! singer's former bandmate tragically passed away in December 2016 at the age of 53 and fans have been hoping for a permanent place to pay their respects to their idol, which Andrew thinks would be a very good idea.

He said: ''I think there's a very good case for that. There's an appetite...I don't see why there shouldn't be some sort public place for a memorial. He was much loved and there seems to be a desire for it.''

The 55-year-old star still feels a ''great sadness'' over the passing of his old friend.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Good Morning Britain', he said: ''As anyone would miss an old friend, sometimes, not all the time of course.

''There are occasions where it springs to mind one of your close group has gone. It's a great sadness. It was a great sadness for everyone.''

Andrew's comments come a few weeks after the 'Faith' singer's family asked fans to remove the tributes they had left at George's homes in order to allow his neighbours to get back to normal life.

They wrote on his website: ''We've been touched by your many tributes celebrating and remembering Yog, reminding us how very much he is missed and loved.

''However, we feel we cannot expect our Highgate and Goring neighbours to continue to accept as normality, the memorials so personal to you all, to remain as and where they are any longer although, we do appreciate your recent efforts to minimise their impact...

''Yog liked his privacy, his homes were true havens for him (-such a Cancerian!) and, ultimately, long term, we know he would not want to disturb or change the quiet neighborhoods he so loved, for the people in the local area, who honestly , despite reports otherwise have been gracious and very understanding.''