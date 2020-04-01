'Star Wars' actor Andrew Jack has died of coronavirus at the age of 76.
'Star Wars' actor Andrew Jack has died of coronavirus.
The dialect coach passed away on Tuesday (31.03.20) at a hospital in Surrey at the age of 76, after battling the respiratory virus.
His agent Jill McCullough said in a statement: ''He died this morning of Covid-19 at St Peter's Hospital, Chertsey. Andrew lived on one the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife; also a dialect coach; Gabrielle Rogers. Tragically she is stuck in quarantine in Australia having just flown in from New Zealand last week. She was unable to see or talk to him at the end of his life and there is a chance a funeral may not be held.
''Andrew was full of life - he was tall and striking with flowing white hair, you wouldn't miss him if he walked into a room. He was still working full pelt, currently coaching on the new Batman. He had been a dialect coach for many years and was one of those people who promoted mentoring and supporting younger coaches and he was a pioneer in our industry - in that he demonstrated to producers that we were a necessary department and that the job was important. He loved his work and was funny, charming and a joy to be around. He was a friend first and a client second and I will miss doing silly voices and p***ing around with him on set. Dialect coaching isn't just about being good at accents - you need to make actors feel safe and confident - and Andrew's actors adored him.''
Jack appeared in a number of 'Star Wars' movies as General Ematt including 'Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi', 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' and 'Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens.'
His wife, Gabrielle Rogers, is currently being quarantined in Australia, with passengers arriving there being told to isolate in hotels for two weeks.
She wrote on social media: ''Andrew Jack was diagnosed with coronavirus two days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all 'with' him.''
During his long career, Andrew worked as a dialect coach with top stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth.
The Chats' debut album High Risk Behaviour is the most punk thing we've heard in years.
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
This generational drama strains so hard to be serious that it's almost laughable. Its big...
Like comfort food, this movie has very little nutritional value, but it sure goes down...
Hank Palmer is a ruthless but excellent lawyer, despised by many of his peers for...