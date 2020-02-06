Andrew Caldwell has joined the cast of 'The Matrix' reboot.

According to Deadline, the 30-year-old actor will star in the fourth installment of the sci-fi franchise, but details about his prospective character are yet to be revealed.

Andrew will join franchise newcomers Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff.

Yahya is rumoured to be a young Morpheus (who was portrayed by Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy) whilst Jessica is set to play a Neo-like female character.

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith are set to reprise their roles as Neo, Trinity and Niobe respectively in the movie, which is set to be released in 2021. Lana Wachowski is also returning to direct the motion picture.

'The Matrix 4' marks a return for the popular franchise. The original film was released in 1999 with two sequels, 'The Matrix Reloaded' and 'The Matrix Revolutions' both following in 2003.

However, Hugo Weaving, who played the role of Agent Smith in the first three films, recently confirmed that he will not be featuring as filming clashed with his starring role in the theatre production of 'The Visit'.

He said: ''It's unfortunate but actually I had this offer (for 'The Visit') and then the offer came from The Matrix, so I knew it was happening but I didn't have dates. I thought I could do both and it took eight weeks to work out that the dates would work - I held off on accepting a role in 'The Visit' during that time.

''I was in touch with Lana Wachowski, but in the end she decided that the dates weren't going to work. So we'd sorted the dates and then she sort of changed her mind. They're pushing on ahead without me.''