Anderson .Paak wanted his wife to be proud of his new album.

The super producer, singer and rapper released his fourth LP 'Ventura' - which features Dr. Dre as an executive producer - in April, and he admitted while he didn't set out with a theme in mind, he knew the record to make people feel ''good''.

He told Music Week: ''I wanted to do something that just feels so good, [something that's] not rocket science. Naturally there's going to be some saucy topics and stuff, but it's going to be smooth sailings...

''I've been married for going on ten years now. And I wanted something that she can feel proud of, and that's filled with dedication, you know - like a love letter.''

The 33-year-old multi instrumentalist - who plays guitar, bass, piano and drums - admitted his raw honesty on the album sometimes makes him ''cringe inside'', but he's happy with how relatable the collection is.

He added: ''So this record kind of irks me and made me cringe inside, but I felt like, you know what, that's what the last record [Oxnard] was too: it was me opening up and being like, okay, let's try something different.

''Do something about like, what are you really going through? Saying, well s**t, I'm trying to make my relationship entertaining, you know?

''I'm trying to make it sexy. Well, f**k it: let's do a song about that. And then realising, oh s**t, a lot of people can relate to that.''

Despite the record's quick success - it was Paak's first top 10 LP to date, peaking at number four in the US Billboard 200 - festival season means he hasn't had a chance to let it sink in.

He said: ''I haven't even really gotten to reflect on ['Ventura'] too much because I've been boggled with this Coachella madness, but I feel good. I feel a sense of peace. Uh, yeah - I feel peaceful.''